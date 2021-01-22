Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news

Gears 5 and Resident Evil highlights Games with Gold in February

Microsoft even offers five "free" games next month, but also increases the price for certain Xbox Live Gold memberships.

I've heard many say that the PlayStation Plus line-ups have been better than Games with Gold lately, so it's understandable that people have felt the now price increase for Live Gold is extremely poorly timed. Now we might know how Microsoft plans to justify it, however.

Because the Games with Gold for February have been announced and the line-up will increase from four to five games, as two fantastic games will be free the entire month:


  • Gears 5 the entire month

  • Resident Evil HD Remaster the entire month

  • Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition from February 16 - March 15

  • Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb from February 1 -15

  • Lost Planet 2 from February 16 - 28

What do you think about the selection and is this be enough to justify a more expensive Live Gold membership? It definitely makes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate an even better deal.

