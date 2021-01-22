Gears 5 and Resident Evil highlights Games with Gold in February

You're watching Advertisements

I've heard many say that the PlayStation Plus line-ups have been better than Games with Gold lately, so it's understandable that people have felt the now price increase for Live Gold is extremely poorly timed. Now we might know how Microsoft plans to justify it, however.

Because the Games with Gold for February have been announced and the line-up will increase from four to five games, as two fantastic games will be free the entire month:



Gears 5 the entire month



Resident Evil HD Remaster the entire month



Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition from February 16 - March 15



Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb from February 1 -15



Lost Planet 2 from February 16 - 28



What do you think about the selection and is this be enough to justify a more expensive Live Gold membership? It definitely makes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate an even better deal.