Gear.Club Unlimited 3 releases this fall, exclusively for Switch 2

V-Rally and Test Drive-developer Eden Games (formely known as Eden Studios) announced the third game in the Gear Club-series back in may and when they did that, Gear.Club Unlimited 3 would launch on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Switch 2 at the same time, this fall. During Gamescom Day One, publisher Nacon announced that Gear.Club Unlimited 3 will be a timed ecslusivity for Nintendo Switch 2 this fall, the other versions of the game will have to wait, wich sounds alot like 2026, to us. Developer Eden Games talked about the game during Gamescom and described it as "the first realistic racing game for the Switch 2"... Something that sounds a bit weird to us since both the previous installments in the series where as unrealistic as arcade racing gets, almost.