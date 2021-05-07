Gearbox: We're working on the big next Borderlands

You're watching Advertisements

There has been a lot of rumours about a Borderlands spinoff recently. While no such thing has been announced yet, the main developer (and creators) of the Borderland series - Gearbox - has now confirmed that they are not ""assisting" or "co-developing" such a project.

This does not mean it is not coming, but simply that "Gearbox is lead dev of any future games in the Borderlands franchise with no co-development," as Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford put it.

Something Pitchford did say is that they are involved with in a follow-up tweet, is the next big Borderlands, which we assume is Borderlands 4."We are definitely working on some amazing stuff that, I hope, will surprise and delight you. Plug: if anyone out there has Skills-To-Pay-Bills and wants to get in on some Borderlands action, we're working on the big one :)"

He also shared an address with job listings if you are considering a career at Gearbox, working on "the big one". Head over this way to see if there is something for you.