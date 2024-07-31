Gearbox talks a bit about Borderlands 4, will be released sooner than you think...

HQ

Ahead of the upcoming theatrical release of the Borderlands movie, it's only fitting that Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford talks a bit about what the game studio has in store for its immensely popular game series and it seems that they are working in parallel on Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina 2.

Borderlands stands as one of the most successful action game series of modern times with nearly 100 million games sold, in total, and Gearbox will of course push out games, continuously as fast as they can without compromising the quality that Borderlands is known for.

Randy on the future of Borderlands games (via The Gamer): "Oh man, I don't think I've done a good enough job of hiding the fact that we're working on something. And I think people that love Borderlands are going to be very excited about what we're working on. These are fuzzy words, but sooner rather than later, we're going to be talking about what we've been working on, and I can't wait."