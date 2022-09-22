Gearbox Studios is excited for the future of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

HQ

Randy Pitchford, CEO of Gearbox Studios, recently spoke about Tiny Tina's Wonderlands at an Embracer Group conference, and was optimistic about the avenues the studio can take to develop the title as an independent product from the Borderlands series.

Speaking about the game's reception, Pitchford said: "Wonderlands shattered all of our target expectations, both critically and commercially."

Growing from a DLC in Borderlands 2 to a fully fledged title, it's clear that Gearbox was confident in the game's potential, and fan reaction post-release has only served to bolster this sentiment.

Looking towards the future, Pitchford was enthusiastic about Wonderlands, stating that "we now clearly have a franchise on our hands".

Fans of Wonderlands and the Borderlands franchise as a whole can take this as a sign that Gearbox are enthusiastic about the games, and that much more content will be heading their way.