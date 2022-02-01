Gearbox shows off the final two Tiny Tina's Wonderlands classes

HQ

We're getting ever closer to the launch of the next game in the Borderlands franchise, the spin-off title, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. With release set for March 25, Gearbox has been in the business of sharing a look at classes and environments we'll get to visit when the title launches, and the latest trailer serves up more of that.

In the video, we get to see a deep look into the magical, necromantic Graveborn as well as the mystical, arcane Spore Warden. Both of these classes come with unique strengths and weaknesses and round out the list of classes, which includes the previously announced Stabbomancer, Brr-Zerker, Spellshot, and Clawbringer.

We also get a look into a few new areas (thanks to a new dev diary), Crackmast Cove and Drowned Abyss, each of which we are told feature their own side quests and unique enemies to face: pirates!

Last of all, the dev diary also shares a look into one of the new characters we'll meet on the journey. Bones Three-Wood is said to have a long and sad backstory, which "just hearing it will make you cry your kidneys out of your eyes," as the dev diary colourfully states.

With that in mind, check out the latest trailer below.