Gearbox seems to imply some Borderlands related news

Borderlands 3 was released five years ago, and since then we haven't gotten any new main in the series, only the spin-offs Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and New Tales from the Borderlands. But now something seems to be happening.

Out of the blue, Gearbox suddenly shared a This is how it all started video on X, with the capture "Welcome to the Borderlands!". Whatever project this is about, it seems to include Handsome Jack, the legendary villain from Borderlands 2. As he is dead, we assume this could be related to the upcoming Borderlands movie, but then again, villains being brought back from the dead for another nasty run isn't exactly unheard on in popculture - so we can't say for certain.

