Gearbox issues statement on Borderlands 4 performance: "We hear you and we've already begun to take action"

HQ

While Borderlands 4 has seemingly already been quite the hit for Gearbox, shifting millions of copies already, the game has been met with a large share of criticism due to its poor performance. PC players are not happy at all with how demanding and unoptimised the game is and console players are equally frustrated by the lack of certain features and the performance on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S too.

The situation has only been elevated as of recent by various comments by Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford, who continues to incite criticism with statements that many regard as tone-deaf. But regardless of this, Gearbox has now issued a statement where it talks about how it intends to improve Borderlands 4.

In the full statement, Gearbox explains, "we're reading every piece of feedback you share." The developer then goes on to note that it "hears" the PC community and is already planning to roll out updates on the platform over the next week to "improve stability and performance," also adding that "this is our top priority."

As for the console side of the situation, a field-of-view slider is imminent and in testing as of the moment. Likewise, Gearbox is investigating the issues in regard to performance on PS5 and Xbox Series systems.

Gearbox concludes: "We've been thrilled to see so many of you enjoying your time in Kairos, and as a thank you, we also just dropped additional in-game rewards with the Break Free Pack, live now!

"We value your feedback and are committed to delivering an incredible Borderlands 4 experience for all players."

Have you played Borderlands 4 yet? If not, don't miss our review of the game.