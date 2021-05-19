Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Gearbox is launching a new franchise before April 2022

Borderlands 3 has also sold over 13 million copies.

It has been rumoured a lot lately that Gearbox is working on a Borderlands spinoff, and according to VGC, this might actually be true. During the conference call late last night, it was confirmed that we can look forward to a new Gearbox franchise that will be released by Take-Two before the end of this fiscal year, which means March 31, 2022.

While all this fits nicely into the rumour of a spinoff, it's worth pointing out that Embracer Group bought Gearbox back in February, but Take-Two remains publisher for Borderlands going forward as well. This is also something that could mean that it is a new Borderlands series we're talking about, as Take-Two is the publisher instead of Embracer.

Speaking of Borderlands, Take-Two has now also confirmed that Borderlands 3 has sold more than 13 million units. They claim this makes it "2K's fastest selling title". A success like this does of course points towards Gearbox and Take-Two doing more with the series like expanding it to other franchises.

