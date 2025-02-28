Gearbox introduces a Handsome Jack body pillow

HQ

If you were listening to Handsome Jack constantly talk down to you in Borderlands 2 and not wanting to kill him instantly, then you might want to take him home. Gearbox now allows just that, thanks to its new Handsome Jack body pillow.

It's important to note this product is just a sleeve, so you'll have to buy a body pillow separately for him to fit onto. The thought of applying Handsome Jack to a pre-existing pillow is quite harrowing, but once that's sorted, you're free to cuddle with Borderlands' best villain for as long as you like.

It shows just how important Handsome Jack was to the Borderlands franchise that well over a decade since his debut he's still being put on merchandise. Still, despite fans' love for him, it appears he is well and truly gone in the game series, as it looks like we've got a new lot of villains to deal with in the upcoming Borderlands 4.

This is an ad: