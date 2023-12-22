Gearbox has a little Christmas gift for Borderlands players

HQ

It's almost Christmas and Gearbox is feeling a little extra generous right now. Co-founder and Borderlands creator Randy Pitchford has a little surprise for all Borderlands players, namely a so-called Shift code that gives bonus items. Although they normally give these away quite regularly on social media, this code is better than usual and covers all current titles in the series.

The code gives you Skeleton Keys and Golden Keys for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and Borderlands 3 (which also gets a Diamond Key). Just head over here before January 4 to redeem this code for each and every one of those title: HX63J-TCXKB-33BTJ-TBBJJ-FTB5H.

Are you currently playing any Borderlands, and if so, which one?

