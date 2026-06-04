Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford decided to leak images of an unreleased, unannounced Google Pixel Watch 5

HQ

Gearbox is mostly known from their Borderlands series of games, but also for their CEO Randy Pitchford. He recently decided to share images on X about an unreleased, unannounced Google Pixel Watch 5, as reported by Tweak Town.

The story behind this leak is thoroughly interesting. Pitchford writes that his friend was scuba diving near the island of St. Martin, in the Leeward Islands of the Caribbean Sea. The images show "Pixel Watch 5" on the underside of the watch, along with sensors and the crown dial on the outer edge.

Pitchford added that the watch didn't have enough battery to display the screen, but did have enough reserve power to display the correct time. This suggests that a Google employee testing the device lost it somewhat recently.