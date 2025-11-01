Gearbox CEO doesn't think gaming has had its Citizen Kane yet

HQ

Despite there being plenty of games that are appreciated as masterpieces by their fans, Gearbox's Randy Pitchford doesn't think gaming has quite reach that level yet. At least, we've not had something akin to what Citizen Kane was for film.

Speaking in a new documentary about the launch of Borderlands 4 posted by Shacknews (via GamesRadar), Pitchford says he thinks that games are "just getting started" in comparison to film.

"I love that we're just getting started," Pitchford said. "We haven't even had our Citizen Kane yet, let alone Jurassic Park or Star Wars. We're just figuring this shit out. But it's fun."

It's highly unlikely Pitchford thinks that no games are masterpieces, but instead it's more likely he means the gaming industry has a lot of potential in it and hasn't yet seen a release that really defines the medium. It's possible we'll never see what Pitchford would call the Citizen Kane of games, but that won't stop developers from giving it their all each time they try and make a masterpiece of their own.