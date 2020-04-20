Gearbox CEO denies Borderlands 3 bonus report

Earlier this month we reported on claims that Gearbox staffers expecting a sizeable bonus after completing work on Borderlands 3 were left disappointed by the news that their bonuses would smaller than expected. Now, company CEO Randy Pitchford has shared his opinion on the matter, with the following statement emerging on Twitter late last week:

The article claims anonymous sources and mentions three only in a sentence that confirms that a meeting took place. Two sources confirming a meeting are the statement from Gearbox and the PR person who delivered it. It's the tabloid narrative that is a lie.

Whatever you read was created by someone who profits from your attention and is rewarded for inspiring outrage that may motivate you to share the story with others. That story is false. The tone and self contradiction of the story betray its purpose - it was designed to profit from your attention. The only people that matter in the discussion is the team of Gearbox. IMO, they are the most talented and employable game developers in the world.

You may ask yourself about the business that website that posted the story is in. In that world, their content is 100% derived from the behavior of others. Outrage is currency.

It's clear that Pitchford isn't happy about the claims made in the original Jason Schreier report. However, given the lack of concrete evidence provided by both sides, it looks like you'll have to make up your own minds about this latest story to emerge from the creators of Borderlands and Aliens: Colonial Marines.