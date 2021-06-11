Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Gearbox at E3 2021 - What we expect and hope to happen

The show will be 30 minutes in length, and will hopefully look a little more into Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. You watch it with us at the GR Live homepage.

Despite having its own show, Gearbox revealed its Borderlands spinoff game Tiny Tina's Wonderlands a few days ago at the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! But, even with this reveal, does the developer have anything else in the oven that it intends to show during its 30 minute event? We're hoping so.

The Gearbox event is planned for June 12 at 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST, and to ensure you get the rawest opinions from our editorial team, we'll be streaming the event, as well as hosting a 30 minute-long pre and post show to discuss and speculate about everything that could be announced. You can catch the action at the GR Live homepage.

What we expect:


  • More Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

  • An update on what is next for Borderlands 3.

What we hope for:


  • A deeper look at the Borderlands movie. Perhaps we finally get to see the cast in costume, not just more mysterious silhouettes.

  • An update on where the future will take Godfall. Gearbox published the title, so we might see it pop up here.

What we dream to see (but probably won't get):


  • A new Duke Nukem announcement.

  • A return to Brothers in Arms. Maybe a remaster or the announcement of a series reboot.

Is there anything else you hope to see at the Gearbox show?

