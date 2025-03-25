GDLS unveils new short-range air defence option for lighter units

HQ

The latest news on the United States . GDLS is introducing a new short-range air defence (SHORAD) option for the United States Army's lighter units with its Pandur Evolution, a modernized version of the Austrian-made Pandur vehicle.

This option builds on the company's legacy, offering a highly mobile and scalable solution that retains critical ballistic protection while being lighter, more compact, and more versatile than existing systems, such as the Stryker-based Sgt. Stout.

The Pandur Evolution, weighing approximately 10 tons less than its counterparts, provides enhanced flexibility for rapid deployment, quick maneuverability, and ease of transport via C-130 aircraft, making it an ideal solution for the Army's dynamic operational needs.

GDLS aims to showcase the vehicle at the Army's Maneuver Fires Integrated Experiment this summer, where it will be tested alongside other defence technologies. For now, it remains to be seen how the Pandur will align with the Army's evolving requirements.