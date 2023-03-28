GDC responds to allegations of drink spiking and abuse

HQ

Yesterday, we reported that at GDC 2023 multiple women had reported cases of harassment, abuse, and even a few incidences of drinks being spiked at the event.

After a period of silence, GDC has officially responded to these claims, telling TheGamer that it is "very upset to hear that some people, especially women, reported concerning experiences during the GDC week at off-site events, including assault and drink spiking. This is outrageous and unacceptable; everyone has a right to feel safe."

In the same statement, GDC offered support to the victims in contacting local law enforcement, venue security, and other ways in which it can assist those who have negatively been affected. Still, even with the condemnation of these events, it begs the question of why they still take place in today's society.