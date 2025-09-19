Gaza faces telecom blackout as ground assault intensifies

HQ

We just got the news that a widespread blackout of phone and internet services has struck Gaza, coinciding with Israeli troops moving deeper into the city. Armored units, infantry, and artillery are gradually pushing into populated areas, prompting many residents to seek refuge in improvised shelters while others remain trapped in their homes. Meanwhile, aid agencies warn of severe shortages of food, medicine, and blood, intensifying the humanitarian crisis, and families of hostages call for a halt to military operations, but Israel insists the offensive will continue unless Hamas disarms. Despite leaflets urging evacuation to the south, conditions there remain precarious, leaving tens of thousands in dire circumstances.