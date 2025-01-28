Gaza faces stark rise in traumatic injury deaths

HQ

A new study published in The Lancet estimates that over 64,000 people died in Gaza due to traumatic injuries between October 2023 and June 2024, a death toll that is 14 times higher than the usual rates. The study highlights a big surge in violence, with 60% of the victims being children, elderly individuals, and women. The researchers used a method called capture-recapture to combine data from hospital morgues, surveys, and social media obituaries to arrive at this figure. While the numbers are staggering, the study only focuses on trauma-related deaths, not those caused by disruptions in health services or food and water shortages, which could mean the total toll is even higher. With healthcare systems overwhelmed and the death rate at a record high, experts warn that urgent international intervention is needed to protect the lives of those still at risk.

