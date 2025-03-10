Gaza faces growing crisis as Israel suspends aid deliveries

HQ

The suspension of aid to Gaza by Israel, intended to put pressure on Hamas during fragile ceasefire talks, is deepening the humanitarian crisis in the region, with growing shortages of food, water, and essential supplies (via Reuters).

With bakeries running out of fuel, environmental hazards rising, and essential services halted, including water and electricity, residents are struggling to survive under increasingly dire conditions.

The measure, aimed at pressuring Hamas, continues to negatively affect civilians who are already weary from months of conflict. As the crisis unfolds, it remains to be seen how the international community will respond to these growing challenges.