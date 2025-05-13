English
Gaza faces critical risk of famine amid blockade

UN-backed experts warn that Gaza is on the verge of catastrophic hunger due to the ongoing Israeli blockade.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. Food security experts have sounded the alarm on Monday, revealing that Gaza is at a critical risk of famine after more than two months under an Israeli blockade.

The latest report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) highlights a drastic worsening of conditions since the last assessment in October, with hundreds of thousands facing starvation.

Aid supplies have dwindled, and prices for basic foodstuffs continue to skyrocket, as hospitals report increasing cases of malnutrition. For now, it remains to be seen how the international community will respond to this dire situation.

Palestinians receive meals from volunteers in the Mawasi area of ​​Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 26, 2025 // Shutterstock

