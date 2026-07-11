Gay cruise denied in both Turkey and Egypt

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The Scarlet Lady has been making headlines in several places recently. It's a gay cruise ship that was scheduled to dock at a Turkish port earlier this week but was told it wasn't welcome due to "groups known for behaviors that do not align with the structure of our society and our moral values."

This prompted the organizer, Atlantis Events, to look for a new destination and set course for Alexandria, Egypt. But... the gay cruise wasn't welcome there either, and the company wrote in a statement (via The Guardian):

"Please know that both the Atlantis and Virgin Voyages teams worked tirelessly to make this call in Alexandria a possibility. This news came as a surprise to all of us, and we're just as disappointed as you are."

This is, of course, a major setback, as people were counting on experiencing Egypt's might attractions, and the organizer expresses regret, noting that this is a sign that LGBTQ rights are currently on the decline. The ship will now head to Crete instead, and what happens after that remains to be seen.