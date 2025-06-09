Gavin Newsom challenges Trump's National Guard deployment in Los Angeles

HQ

The latest news on the United States . California Governor Gavin Newsom has condemned the deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles, calling it an unlawful federal overreach amid mounting protests against the Trump administration.

You might be interested:



In a post on X California Governor Gavin Newsom said: "Trump's border czar is threatening to arrest me for speaking out. Come and get me, tough guy. I don't give a damn. It won't stop me from standing up for California."

The governor has requested a withdrawal and signaled possible legal action, while the White House defends the move as necessary. Meanwhile, clashes between demonstrators and police have continued across the city, with several arrests and reports of vandalism.