Gavin and Stacey's James Corden and Ruth Jones are teaming for an Apple TV+ comedy series

Now that Gavin and Stacey is done and in the books, what's next for creators James Corden and Ruth Jones? It turns out another comedy project is in the pipeline, as the pair have signed a lucrative seven-figure deal to bring the show to Apple TV+.

As per RadioTimes, the pair will be working together on a comedy series that will eventually debut on Apple TV+. The streamer beat out competitors like Netflix, Prime Video, and the BBC to secure the rights to the project, which will reportedly be set in the UK, feature an all-star British cast, and span a 10-episode season.

It's mentioned that production for the show will commence in 2026 and that the premiere will be planned for sometime in 2027.

Will you be checking out this Corden-Jones collaboration?