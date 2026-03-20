Gattuso's squad for Italy: They need to win both matches in March to qualify for World Cup
Italy has to earn their place in World Cup 2026, and they play against Northern Ireland on March 26.
While Spain, England, and France are preparing for mostly inconsequential friendlies this month (although important to prepare for World Cup in the summer), Italy needs to focus on this international break, as they cannot afford to fail if they want one of the last four spots available for UEFA teams in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Italy is in Path A of the European qualifiers, and plays against Northern Ireland on March 26 at 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT. If they win, they will play against Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 31, at the same hour.
Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso announced their squad on Friday, which includes Liverpool striker Federico Chiesa for the first time since 2024, midfielder Sando Tonali from Newcastle and goalkeeper Donnarumma from Manchester City, but removes Vicario from Tottenham.
Italy squad for World Cup qualifiers in March 2026:
Goalkeepers:
- Elia Caprile - Cagliari
- Marco Carnesecchi - Atalanta
- Gianluigi Donnarumma - Manchester City
- Alex Meret - Napoli
Defenders:
- Alessandro Bastoni - Inter
- Alessandro Buongiorno - Napoli
- Riccardo Calafiori - Arsenal
- Andrea Cambiaso - Juventus
- Diego Coppola - Paris FC
- Federico Dimarco - Inter
- Federico Gatti - Juventus
- Gianluca Mancini - Roma
- Marco Palestra - Cagliari
- Giorgio Scalvini - Atalanta
- Leonardo Spinazzola - Napoli
Midfielders:
- Nicolò Barella - Inter
- Bryan Cristante - Roma
- Davide Frattesi - Inter
- Manuel Locatelli - Juventus
- Niccolò Pisilli - Roma
- Sandro Tonali - Newcastle
Attackers:
- Federico Chiesa - Liverpool
- Francesco Pio Esposito - Inter
- Moise Kean - Fiorentina
- Matteo Politano - Napoli
- Giacomo Raspadori - Atalanta
- Mateo Retegui - Al-Qadsiah
- Gianluca Scamacca - Atalanta