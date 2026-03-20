Gattuso's squad for Italy: They need to win both matches in March to qualify for World Cup

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While Spain, England, and France are preparing for mostly inconsequential friendlies this month (although important to prepare for World Cup in the summer), Italy needs to focus on this international break, as they cannot afford to fail if they want one of the last four spots available for UEFA teams in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Italy is in Path A of the European qualifiers, and plays against Northern Ireland on March 26 at 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT. If they win, they will play against Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 31, at the same hour.

Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso announced their squad on Friday, which includes Liverpool striker Federico Chiesa for the first time since 2024, midfielder Sando Tonali from Newcastle and goalkeeper Donnarumma from Manchester City, but removes Vicario from Tottenham.

Italy squad for World Cup qualifiers in March 2026:

Goalkeepers:



Elia Caprile - Cagliari



Marco Carnesecchi - Atalanta



Gianluigi Donnarumma - Manchester City



Alex Meret - Napoli



Defenders:



Alessandro Bastoni - Inter



Alessandro Buongiorno - Napoli



Riccardo Calafiori - Arsenal



Andrea Cambiaso - Juventus



Diego Coppola - Paris FC



Federico Dimarco - Inter



Federico Gatti - Juventus



Gianluca Mancini - Roma



Marco Palestra - Cagliari



Giorgio Scalvini - Atalanta



Leonardo Spinazzola - Napoli



Midfielders:



Nicolò Barella - Inter



Bryan Cristante - Roma



Davide Frattesi - Inter



Manuel Locatelli - Juventus



Niccolò Pisilli - Roma



Sandro Tonali - Newcastle



Attackers:



Federico Chiesa - Liverpool



Francesco Pio Esposito - Inter



Moise Kean - Fiorentina



Matteo Politano - Napoli



Giacomo Raspadori - Atalanta



Mateo Retegui - Al-Qadsiah



Gianluca Scamacca - Atalanta

