Gato Roboto and Gunbrella developers return for pixel dungeon-scroller Dark Scrolls

Devolver Digital has just revealed one of the next games that it will be publishing. Known as Dark Scrolls, this is regarded as a "pixel-perfect dungeon scroller" that brings together challenging gameplay and roguelike progression, with the project made by the developers of Gato Roboto, Gunbrella, and Demon Throttle, namely the folks over at Doinksoft.

Dark Scrolls is a game that will task players with working through hand-crafted rooms that are tied together through procedural-generation, all to ensure that no two 'runs' feel the same. Likewise, there are several playable characters to master, with nine quirky options that bring unique weapons and tools to the experience and which can be upgraded and customised with trinkets and other items.

We're told that Dark Scrolls will feature solo or multiplayer action and that the multiplayer element spans both local and online gameplay. The visual direction is regarded as old-school with SFX, music, and pixel graphics that are meant to reflect "classic games of yore" despite having modern controls and design. Likewise, when launch does come around sometime later this year, Dark Scrolls will be debuting on both PC and Nintendo Switch.

Speaking about why they wanted to make Dark Scrolls, Doinksoft's Cullen Dwyer hilariously explains: "Whenever I search for 'roguelike' I don't find what I'm looking for. I get a poker game or a pachinko game or a heartfelt narrative about a Greek god or a Yu-Gi-Oh! card game. How are those at all like a 1980s turn-based, grid-locked dungeon crawler that you can play in the command line with vim control bindings? They have 'randomness'? Pathetic. And here I am, part of the problem. Might as well call it a Metroidvania too."

You can see a trailer for Dark Scrolls below as well as a few images of the game.