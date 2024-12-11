Gasperini, Atalanta's coach, was "99.9 happy" despite loosing to Real Madrid: "It was a tribute to football"

HQ

Gian Piero Gasperini, manager of Atalanta since 2016, is having an impressive season so far, being leaders from Italy's Serie A as well as one of the better teams at Champions League, having only lost one match... yesterday's against Real Madrid, trained by fellow Italian Carlo Ancelotti.

Under Gasperini, Atalanta has grown from being in danger of relegation to Serie B to become one of the strongest football clubs in Italy. And despite their loss yesterday, 2-3 at home, Gasperini was optimistic. Captivated, even, after watching what he described as an "homage to football".

On the press release after the match, Gasperini said to be happy at 99.9%, but thought that a draw would have been the more fair result. "We deserved it. But loosing it will push us to improve".

"I am happy for my boys, It was a great game. They congratulate me, but it's for the players. They played an excellent game".

Gasperini highlights that they recovered from that second goal and "forced Madrid to play by their rules", he said in the press conference transcribed by As.

"To have a good match both teams need to be good, and today both teams played well. Nobody spared any effort, nobody wasted any time. It was a tribute to the most beautiful sport in the world, playing without trying to get yellow cards from their rivals or faking penalties, unlike other matches. Everyone loved it, the people at home, the people on television. Players need to be congratulated for it".