Gas Station Simulator coming for PS4 and Xbox One

It's set to arrive sometime in 2022.

Weird simulators have been a theme lately with games like Bum Simulator, ER Pandemic Simulator, and Lawn Mowing Simulator. There's obviously an audience for these games, and another one that has been a best seller on Steam since its release a week ago is Gas Station Simulator.

Fortunately, more gamers will be able to join the fun, as it is also coming for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. These versions won't arrive until next year though and are handled by MD Games (the original PC version was developed by DRAGO entertainment). The game has very positive reviews on Steam, and the simple concept is described like this:

"Buy an abandoned gas station and restore it to its full glory. Renovate, upgrade and expand upon the offered services to keep up with your client's demands."

Sounds like something worth waiting for, doesn't it?

