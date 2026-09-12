Gary Oldman seems to think the next James Bond has been selected and he's hoping it's a Slow Horses co-star

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Not that Slow Horses and James Bond exist in the same universe, but if they did, it would be quite the feat for a reject from Slough House to be elevated to the 00 programme at MI5. Still, in this hypothetically-merged world, it's very plausible for Jack Lowden to soon be doing as much, as the Slow Horses star is one of the favourites to take over the mantle as James "007" Bond.

Touching on this matter, now Lowden's Slow Horses co-star of the legendary Gary Oldman has spoken about the Bond dilemma, suggesting he seems to know the next 007 has been chosen and that he's hoping Lowden is the man for the job.

Speaking with Global News in Canada, Oldman stated the following: "It's been rumoured that he's on the shortlist. We're going to find out pretty soon, aren't we? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack."

There are a few other frontrunners for the role of James Bond, but many of these are higher-profile stars than Lowden, which should work in favour of the Scotsman, as 007 creatives do tend to pick lesser-known stars who then can sculpt into the perfect spy, rather than the other way around.

Who would you cast as the next James Bond?