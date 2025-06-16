Gary Oldman knighted for King's Birthday Honours

HQ

Every year, in line with the birthday of the UK's ruling monarch, a bunch of individuals receive designated honours for their efforts to the field that they operate within. Recently, we told you all about footballer David Beckham being a part of this year's list, with the sporting personality set to become a Sir by being knighted, but he isn't the only very high-profile figure getting the treatment this year.

Gary Oldman, perhaps known best as of late for playing Sirius Black in Harry Potter and Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses, is also being honoured and set to become a Sir. Oldman's knighthood is granted for "services to drama" and he's the only actor set to become a Sir at this year's honours.

There is a slate of others receiving honours this year, with over 1,200 people on the honours list. Only 14 of those are being knighted, showing just how rare it is for folk to be dubbed a Sir.

In terms of who else is receiving an honour besides Oldman and Beckham, Roger Daltrey, the frontman of The Who is also being knighted, while Olympian Alistair Brownlee, darts sensations Luke Littler and Luke Humphries, sculptor Anthony Gormley, and more, all make the cut this year.

This is an ad: