Gary Oldman is keen to play Dumbledore in the new Harry Potter series

Are we in for another round of Harry Potter hysteria? If all goes well with HBO and their planned TV series adaptation of J.K. Rowling's seven books, it could well be. But who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione and all the other characters?

Well, finding new actors to play the beloved characters is certainly no easy task and something HBO is working hard on at the time of writing. One of the many people interested is Gary Oldman, who seems keen to return to Rowling's magical world as none other than Albus Dumbledore.

In an interview with IndieWire, the Harry Potter veteran talks about how he would have loved the chance to take on the role of the powerful wizard in the series. While he also took the opportunity to express his frustration that he was not allowed to participate enough in the old films.

"I love, Sirius, he wasn't in it enough. He turned up and then he went through the veil. I would bet my money that they will get a whole new cast of people, maybe in a few years, I could do Dumbledore."

What are your hopes for the Harry Potter series, and could you imagine Gary Oldman as Dumbledore?