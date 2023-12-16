Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gary Oldman: "Harry Potter and Batman saved me"

Working on both franchises allowed him to spend the most time possible with his kids.

During an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, actor Gary Oldman shared how tough it was for him during a period to balance family life with working as an actor.

He tells how a divorce and getting custody of his children meant he had to turn down a lot of work because of where the productions took place: "At 42 years old, I woke up divorced and I had custody of these boys. That, in itself, was... that was hard because there was a shift in the industry where a lot of productions were being in Hungary, Budapest, Prague, Australia, you know, all of these places. So, I turned down a lot of work."

Fortunately, then came the opportunity to participate in two film series that allowed him to continue working and spend as much as possible with the children: "Thank God for Harry Potter. Thank God for Harry Potter. I tell you, the two: Batman and Harry Potter, really, they saved me, because it meant that I could do the least amount of work for the most amount of money and then be home with the kids."

