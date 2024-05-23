Gary Oldman explains his "mediocre" performance of Sirius Black comments

At the tail end of last year, Gary Oldman spoke on a podcast and made a bunch of very critical comments about his own portrayal of Sirius Black in the Harry Potter films. As Sirius is a fan-favourite character in the Potter world, Oldman's critique of his own work generated a lot of opinions around the internet, and now during an appearance at Cannes he has further explained his comments.

As per Variety, Oldman states: "What I meant by that is, as any artist or any actor or painter, you are always hypercritical of your own work. If you're not, and you're satisfied with what you're doing, that would be death to me. If I watched a performance of myself and thought, 'My God, I'm fantastic in this,' that would be a sad day."

He went on further to explain how he came about creating a live-action version of Sirius and how he would have approached it differently if he had a chance to take a second go at the character.

"There was such secrecy that was shrouded around the novels, they were under lock and key. And had I known from the very beginning, if I had read the five books and I had seen the arc of the character, I might have approached it differently. I may have looked at it differently and painted in a different color.

"So when I started 'Harry Potter,' all I had was the book, 'The Prisoner of Azkaban,' and that one representation of that man. One book in the library of Sirius Black. And that's kind of what I meant by it. It's not me looking at the movie and saying it's a terrible film or I'm terrible, I just wish it had been under different circumstances. That's what I meant, not to be rude to any of the people out there who like that film."

