Gary Oldman criticises his performance in Harry Potter: "I was mediocre"

In stark contrast to what many fans would claim, Gary Oldman was apparently never particularly happy with his performance in the Harry Potter films. The now 65-year-old actor recently revealed this in an interview, something he blames himself for, as he didn't read the books and never fully understood what would happen to his character.

"I think my work is mediocre in it. Maybe if I had read the books like Alan Rickman, if I had gotten ahead of the curve, if I had known what's coming, I honestly think I would have played it differently."

Oldman then went on to describe how he is normally very self-critical.

"It's like anything, if I sat and watched myself in something and said, 'My god, I'm amazing,' that would be a very sad day, because you want to make the next thing better."

The Harry Potter discussion begins 11 minutes into the following clip.

What did you think of Oldman in Harry Potter, and would you rather have seen someone else play the role of Sirius?