Garry's Mod successor s&box sets its release date

Almost 20 years to the date after Garry's Mod released, Facepunch Studio is ready for its next sandbox launch. Essentially acting as a successor to Garry's Mod, s&box trades the charming but dated Source visuals for the flashy Source 2 engine and its own unique visual look. It still keeps a lot of the gameplay charm, though, letting players create pretty much whatever they want, including games they can then release on Steam as standalone projects.

The release date for s&box came as an update to the Steam page (spotted by PC Gamer). There wasn't a major announcement, but we can now safely say that s&box will arrive on the 28th of April. The only question that remains is what price the game will be when it does arrive later this month.

In the past, creator Garry Newman has said that it'll be priced similarly to Garry's Mod, which means the game is unlikely to break the bank. So many years after games like Prop Hunt, Trouble in Terrorist Town, Melon Bomber, and more took over the internet, though, we'll have to see if s&box can create the same amount of viral sensations.