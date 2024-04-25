Garry's Mod is removing nearly 20 years worth of Nintendo content

If you're an active Garry's Mod user, you may have noticed that certain workshop items containing Nintendo characters, items, and more are being removed from the game at the moment. This is due to a takedown request the developers behind Garry's Mod have received.

"Some of you may have noticed that certain Nintendo related workshop items have recently been taken down. This is not a mistake, the takedowns came from Nintendo," reads a post on Steam. "Honestly, this is fair enough. This is Nintendo's content and what they allow and don't allow is up to them. They don't want you playing with that stuff in Garry's Mod - that's their decision, we have to respect that and take down as much as we can."

"This is an ongoing process, as we have 20 years of uploads to go through. If you want to help us by deleting your Nintendo related uploads and never uploading them again, that would help us a lot," the post continues. It seems like the creators aren't too bothered about Nintendo coming in to take down the countless projects that people have worked on in the past, but at the end of the day it is Nintendo's IP to do with as it pleases.

Garry's Mod has been around since 2006. The game that inspired people to make their own weird and wonderful creations has had thousands upon thousands of workshop items made for it since release, from games within the game like Prop Hunt to porting in weapons, characters and skins from hundreds of different IPs. For creators of Garry's Mod items, there's likely a concern that other publishers may follow Nintendo's example, but considering the game isn't nearly at the height of its popularity anymore, it might go unnoticed.