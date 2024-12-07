Garry's Mod hits 25 million sold copies

It may have taken 18 years to achieve the feat, but Garry's Mod has now surpassed the monumental sales milestone of shipping 25 million total copies. This was confirmed by creator Garry Newman on X, where he affirms the exact sales figure that game has managed to reach, with this being a stunning 25,560,290.

Newman talked a little about hitting the milestone by adding: "When Valve first floated the idea of selling Garry's Mod on Steam I said no because.. "who would pay for that?".

"Well 18 years later, it turns out that 25,560,290 people would. Glad to have been wrong on this one".

It took Garry's Mod a decade to hit the 10 million sold copies milestone, meaning sales have been ramping up significantly as the next 15 million sold copies came in an eight-year window. The last year has been an interesting one for the title too, as it had to remove its Nintendo content and also made it into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Do you still play Garry's Mod on the regular?