Garry's Mod creator won't pursue legal action over Fortnite's Skibidi Toilet crossover

Fortnite's latest crossover has raised eyebrows as the popular game adds content from the bizarre Skibidi Toilet web series. While many are questioning the legality of this collaboration, especially since it uses assets from Valve's Source Filmmaker, Garry Newman, the creator of Garry's Mod, has made it clear he won't take legal action.

In a recent post on X, Newman stated that he has no plans to sue Epic Games. He emphasized that he neither owns the assets from Half-Life 2 nor the Source Filmmaker, which are integral to the Skibidi Toilet series. His indifference to the situation reflects his belief that there's no legal basis for a lawsuit.

With Skibidi Toilet becoming a pop culture phenomenon, some are still left wondering about the ownership of the series. While Newman distanced himself from the drama, there is ongoing speculation about who truly holds the rights to the viral content.

