Gargoyles Remastered announced, launching next month

Disney Games and developer Empty Clip Studios has now set a date for when the revival of the 16-bit side-scrolling platform from the 90s, Gargoyles Remastered, will be making its return.

Set to drop on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on October 19, 2023, the game will debut both digitally and physically as part of one of two editions. The first will be a Classic Edition that features the game, and the second will be a Collector's Edition from Limited Run Games that will include some additional goodies such as a collectible figure and some artwork.

As for how this game will differ from the 90s original, we're promised that it will feature the ability to toggle between enhanced and original visuals, all on top of instant rewind, wide-screen presentation, and achievements now all being supported.

Pre-orders for the game are now live, and with that being the case, you can catch the announcement trailer below.