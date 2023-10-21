Gargoyles is being rebooted as a live-action series for Disney+

HQ

It's a big week for Gargoyles fans, as not only is a remastered version of the 90s classic 16-bit side-scrolling platformer arriving, but a new report has been published that reveals that the show is being rebooted as a live-action production for Disney+.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, it's mentioned that Gargoyles is being rebooted by James Wan, through the production company he co-founded, Atomic Monster. It's also noted that Gary Dauberman will write, executive produce, and showrun the series, while Wan and Atomic Monster co-founder Michael Clear are only attached as executive producers.

This Gargoyles reboot is classed as being in early development right now, but considering the show originally concluded its run back in 1997 with its third and final season, it does seem likely that this means the reboot will arrive sometime just after its 30th anniversary, which is being held next year.