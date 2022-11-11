Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Garfield Lasagna Party

Garfield takes on Mario Party in Lasagna Party

The launch trailer shows the upcoming Garfield boardgame filled mini games and lasagna.

We've gotten tons of Garfield video games over the years, but now of them has really stood out. Hopefully Garfield Lasagna Party can change this.

It was released yesterday for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox and is a Mario Party inspired boardgame including over 30 mini games, in which four players compete for lasagna. The launch trailer actually looks kind of fun (even though some mini games are clearly Mario Party ripoffs), although we haven't played it ourself yet. Hopefully we can change that fairly soon as we are currently looking for a review code.

