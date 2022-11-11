Garfield takes on Mario Party in Lasagna Party

We've gotten tons of Garfield video games over the years, but now of them has really stood out. Hopefully Garfield Lasagna Party can change this.

It was released yesterday for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox and is a Mario Party inspired boardgame including over 30 mini games, in which four players compete for lasagna. The launch trailer actually looks kind of fun (even though some mini games are clearly Mario Party ripoffs), although we haven't played it ourself yet. Hopefully we can change that fairly soon as we are currently looking for a review code.