Garfield Kart 2 - All You Can Drift is official and releases this September

A short while ago, we reported an Australian rating for a potential Garfield Kart sequel. Now, we have an official confirmation of the game's existence in the form of a new teaser trailer.

As we suspected, the game's title is Garfield Kart 2 - All You Can Drift. The game also releases on the 10th of September for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam. We don't yet know if the game will have its own Switch 2 version, but it seems perfectly suited for that platform, too.

We didn't get to see any gameplay in the teaser trailer, unfortunately. Just a CGI Garfield getting ready to rip up the roads once more. With plenty of time left until launch, though, there will be a whole host of opportunities for developer Eden Games and publisher Microids to show off more of this new racer.