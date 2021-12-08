Garfield is coming to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl tomorrow

HQ

One more beloved cartoon character is coming to the crossover fighting game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl soon. Garfield, the fat orange cat that's obsessed with lasagne and relaxing, is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC tomorrow, December 9 as a free DLC character. You might have noticed one platform is missing here - well, Switch players will have to wait until December 21 to play with Garfield.

A trailer shared has revealed some of the moves Garfield will be using in the game, as well as some scenes showing Garfield fighting with others such as SpongeBob SquarePants and Ren & Stimpy.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.