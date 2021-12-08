Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Garfield is coming to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl tomorrow

He'll be arriving tomorrow for PC, PlayStation, and, Xbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

One more beloved cartoon character is coming to the crossover fighting game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl soon. Garfield, the fat orange cat that's obsessed with lasagne and relaxing, is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC tomorrow, December 9 as a free DLC character. You might have noticed one platform is missing here - well, Switch players will have to wait until December 21 to play with Garfield.

A trailer shared has revealed some of the moves Garfield will be using in the game, as well as some scenes showing Garfield fighting with others such as SpongeBob SquarePants and Ren & Stimpy.

Check the trailer via the link above.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Related texts



Loading next content