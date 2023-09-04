Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Gareth Edwards on Rogue One: I got stuck in the hamster wheel that is Hollywood

The sci-fi director talked about his stint away from making films.

Since directing the single best Star Wars film released by Disney (Rogue One), Godzilla-Gareth has been quiet as a mouse, until he appeared with the trailer for the upcoming sci-fi dystopia The Creator, which deals with AI as a subject and potential threat. During the press tour for that film, Gareth has now spoken openly for the first time about why he chose to take a years-long break from filmmaking after his experiences with Disney and Star Wars.

"I needed to get off the merry-go-round, do you know what I mean? In Hollywood, you can get stuck on the hamster wheel, or whatever analogy you want to use. I just wanted to get off and have a break to take some time thinking about the next thing.

"I got to make a very low-budget science fiction film with Monsters, and I realized there were some serious advantages to having no money. It was kind of a shock to have all the money you could ever want, and still be limited. I felt like if I could somehow get that big bag of cash and send it back in time to me when I was making Monsters, the possibilities would have been infinite. And so, in a weird way, I was trying to find that kind of scenario again. I was as much interested in the process of how to make the film as I was the idea."

