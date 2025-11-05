Gareth Bale disappointed by "lack of quality" from Mbappé and Vinícius against Liverpool, "maybe you need a '9'"

HQ

Gareth Bale, former Real Madrid legend, was disappointed by the match last night with Liverpool, where his former team lost 1-0 in Champions League. While Real Madrid pushed for the goal in the last third of the game, after receiving the goal from Mac Allister, he lamented that Mbappé and Vinícius "didn't produce any magic. It was disappointing that in the final third there wasn't the quality you expect from Real Madrid".

Bale, as a guest for CBS Golazo, suggested a solution: a center forward, a "number nine", to be vigilant in the box. "Sometimes you need to go and test the defender. They were clearly faster than any player on the field. Maybe they don't because there's no one else in the box waiting for the crosses. Maybe you need a '9'", he said.

Bale ended up suggesting that the most difficult situation for the coach is to "manage the egos". "I think everyone knows that at Real Madrid it's sometimes more about managing the players than just tactics. I'm sure Xabi knows this, given his extensive experience as a player and now as a coach", he said about Xabi Alonso, whom he shared dressing room during the 2013/14 season.