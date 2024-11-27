Garena Free Fire has been confirmed for the Esports World Cup

HQ

The Esports World Cup has already begun to announce the various titles and games that will be present at its 2025 event. Set to happen sometime in the summer, we already knew that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 would be featured, with this then bolstered by the inclusion of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Honor of Kings. Now, a fourth game has also been confirmed.

This time, it is Garena Free Fire that is joining the ranks and will be hosting a tournament at the major event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We don't yet know if this will be a part of the game's main competitive calendar or if it'll be a third-party tournament, but what we do know is that Team Falcons will no doubt be present and looking to defend the title they secured at the 2024 Esports World Cup Free Fire event.