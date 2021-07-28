Gardevoir has arrived as Pokémon Unite's first post-launch character

Pokemon Unite might have only just launched last week, but its first new character is already here. It has been revealed that psychic-type Gardevoir is now in the game and it falls under the Ranged Attacker category. The other creatures in the game to also fall under this banner are Pikachu, Greninja, Venusaur, Alolan Ninetales, Cramorant, and Cinderace. The total number of creatures in Unite has now been raised to 21 and it appears that Kanto starter Blastoise will also be joining the game soon at an unconfirmed date.

Looking at a short teaser from the official Pokemon Unite Twitter account, Gardevoir appears to have a special ability to shield it from attacks and it also has a wide sweeping psychic attack that can hit multiple enemies at once. The image below shows that the new Pokemon has some pretty impressive specs when it comes to offensive and scoring, but it is pretty weak when it comes to endurance, support, and mobility.

You can read our review of Pokemon Unite here.