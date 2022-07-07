Garden Story announced for Game Pass in new video

HQ

It was just a few days a go we got a pretty massive list of new additions to Xbox Game Pass, but Microsoft clearly has no intentions of slowing down, and has now confirmed a quirky simulator being added to the service on July 12.

This time it's Garden Story that will be added, a game that is currently available for PC and Switch, and has one of the weirdest descriptions we've ever seen:

Embark on a wholesome adventure to save The Grove! Forage resources, combat the invasive Rot, and restore the community. Relax and enjoy the fruits of your labor in this charming action-RPG starring a grape.

So... "starring a grape"? Sign us up!