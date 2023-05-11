Garden Simulator gets a gnome filled console launch trailer

We've gotten a couple of really popular simulators lately based on what can only be described as common household chores. This includes Lawn Mowing Simulator from 2021 and last years PowerWash Simulator.

Garden Simulator is another prime example of this and it was also released 2022, but only for PC, which means many people never got a chance to try it out. It has very positive user reviews on Steam (we haven't gotten the opportunity to play it yet), and now it has been released for the consoles as well, so more gamers can join the fun of digital gardening.

It's available for all major formats, which means Playstation, Switch and Xbox. You can check out the console launch trailer below, which - as expected considering the theme - is filled with gnomes.