Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Garden Simulator

Garden Simulator gets a gnome filled console launch trailer

It's time to get your garden up to pair.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

We've gotten a couple of really popular simulators lately based on what can only be described as common household chores. This includes Lawn Mowing Simulator from 2021 and last years PowerWash Simulator.

Garden Simulator is another prime example of this and it was also released 2022, but only for PC, which means many people never got a chance to try it out. It has very positive user reviews on Steam (we haven't gotten the opportunity to play it yet), and now it has been released for the consoles as well, so more gamers can join the fun of digital gardening.

It's available for all major formats, which means Playstation, Switch and Xbox. You can check out the console launch trailer below, which - as expected considering the theme - is filled with gnomes.

HQ
Garden Simulator

Related texts



Loading next content