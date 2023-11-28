Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gangs of Sherwood gets an Alan-a-Dale launch trailer

Appeal Studios' action title officially launches in a couple of days.

With two days to go until the official launch of Gangs of Sherwood, Appeal Studios and Nacon have now released a launch trailer for the game. This one is different from how they usually are, and instead of just fast clips with action, we're actually getting a musical introduction from the eccentric bard Alan-a-Dale, who shows us the ropes of this co-op adventure.

Four people can play together, using the characters Friar Tuck, Little John, Marian and of course good ol' Robin Hood. Gangs of Sherwood is available for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Check out the launch trailer below.

Gangs of Sherwood

Gangs of SherwoodScore

Gangs of Sherwood
REVIEW. Written by Conny Andersson

Robin Hood and his companions of brave characters are let loose in a new interpretation of the popular tale.



