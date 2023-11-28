Gangs of Sherwood gets an Alan-a-Dale launch trailer

HQ

With two days to go until the official launch of Gangs of Sherwood, Appeal Studios and Nacon have now released a launch trailer for the game. This one is different from how they usually are, and instead of just fast clips with action, we're actually getting a musical introduction from the eccentric bard Alan-a-Dale, who shows us the ropes of this co-op adventure.

Four people can play together, using the characters Friar Tuck, Little John, Marian and of course good ol' Robin Hood. Gangs of Sherwood is available for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Check out the launch trailer below.